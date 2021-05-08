Amaya, Clark send Red Bulls past Toronto 2-0

Frankie Amaya scored his first goal as a member of the Red Bulls and Caden Clark added an insurance goal late and New York shut out Toronto 2-0 on Saturday.

Amaya, drafted by Cincinnati as the league’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft before New York (2-2-0) acquired him last month, took a pass from Fábio and placed his shot past a diving keeper to the near post at the 32nd minute.

The play was set up when Clark stripped Marky Delgado and made a deep run before finding Fábio in the box. Fábio, with his back to the goal, tossed it to Amaya from just outside the 18-yard box.

Clark tapped in a loose ball at the 69th minute to seal it. Toronto (0-2-1) managed just a single shot on goal.