WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular Season
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
y _ clinched division title; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Seattle 5 Tri-City 2
Everett 5 Spokane 1
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Kelowna 2
Thursday's results
Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 0
Kamloops 5 Victoria 1
Saturday's games
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
