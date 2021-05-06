WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 shots for his first shutout of the season and sixth of his career as the Prince George Cougars blanked the Vancouver Giants 3-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Koehn Ziemmer had a pair of second-period goals while Tyson Upper added an empty netter in the third for the Cougars (9-7-3), who are 5-0-1 in their last six games.