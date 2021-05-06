WHL Roundup: Gauthier makes 26 saves for shutout, Cougars blank Giants

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 shots for his first shutout of the season and sixth of his career as the Prince George Cougars blanked the Vancouver Giants 3-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Koehn Ziemmer had a pair of second-period goals while Tyson Upper added an empty netter in the third for the Cougars (9-7-3), who are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Drew Sim made 13 saves for the Giants (10-9-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored once in regulation before potting the shootout winner and Dustin Wolf stopped 28 shots while staying perfect going 1-on-1 as the Silvertips (17-4-0) edged Seattle (8-11-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Seth Jarvis potted a hat trick while Simon Knak and Mason Mannek added two goals apiece, and Portland (10-8-3) used a five-goal first period to topple Tri-City (7-9-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.