WHL Roundup: Kemp, Svejkovsky lead Tigers over Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Brett Kemp and Lukas Svejkovsky both scored twice and the Medicine Hat Tigers toppled the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2 on Thursday in Western Hockey League play.

Cole Clayton and Nick McCarry potted short-handed markers as part of a four-goal second period that helped Medicine Hat halt a three-game skid.

Garin Bjorklund kicked out 30-of 32 shots and picked up an assist for the Tigers (13-6-1).

Jett Jones and Ty Nash replied for the Hurricanes (8-11-2), who got 24 saves from Carl Tetachuk.

---

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jake Lee made it a 3-3 game at 14:29 of the third and Alex Swetlikoff scored the winner less than four minutes later as the Rockets (7-2-0) earned their fourth win in a row by topping Vancouver (9-7-0), losers of four straight.

---

HITMEN 4 REBELS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Cael Zimmerman scored the winner at 4:19 of overtime, and Jack McNaughton did his part with a 32-save outing as Calgary (9-7-2) dealt the struggling Rebels (2-15-3) a 13th consecutive defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.