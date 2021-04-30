Other Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

x _ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Thursday's results

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3

Wednesday's results

Everett 5 Seattle 2

Prince George 5 Kamloops 1

Spokane 4 Tri-City 3

At Regina

Prince Albert 6 Swift Current 5 (OT)

Saskatoon 5 Brandon 2

Friday's games

Everett at Portland, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

  Comments  

Other Sports

Dike to remain with Barnsley through promotion playoffs

April 29, 2021 10:19 PM

Other Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

April 29, 2021 6:56 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service