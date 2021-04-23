Other Sports

Slavia Prague defender Kúdela appeals 10-match ban

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday March 18, 2021 file photo, Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of Sixteen soccer match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed his 10-match ban given to him by UEFA for racially abusing a Black opponent in a Europa League soccer match. The law firm that represents him announced the move on Friday April 23, 2021, a day after Kudela received a detailed verdict from UEFA. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP, file)
FILE - In this Thursday March 18, 2021 file photo, Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of Sixteen soccer match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed his 10-match ban given to him by UEFA for racially abusing a Black opponent in a Europa League soccer match. The law firm that represents him announced the move on Friday April 23, 2021, a day after Kudela received a detailed verdict from UEFA. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP, file) Andrew Milligan AP
PRAGUE

Slavia Prague defender Ondřej Kúdela is appealing his 10-match ban for racially abusing a Black opponent in a Europa League soccer match.

The law firm that represents him announced the move on Friday — a day after Kúdela received a detailed verdict from UEFA.

The ban prevents the 34-year-old Kúdela, who has recently been a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at the European Championship.

The Czechs begin their Euro 2020 campaign on June 14 against Scotland in Glasgow. It was in the same city that Kúdela was found to have racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara on March 18.

Kúdela acknowledged swearing at Kamara but denied using racist language, which another Rangers player also claimed to have heard.

Ten games is the minimum ban for racial abuse in UEFA’s disciplinary code.

Slavia published apologies by the club and its player to Kamara and offered to work “with major anti-racism British organizations.”

  Comments  

Other Sports

WHL Roundup: Paddock leads Raiders to shutout win over Blades

April 23, 2021 12:50 AM

Other Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

April 23, 2021 12:26 AM

Other Sports

10 railways-turned-trails you’ll find around Colorado

College Sports

Nort Thornton, swim coach who produced Olympians, dies at 87

April 22, 2021 9:41 PM

News

Brazilian players barred after coronavirus test confusion

April 22, 2021 9:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service