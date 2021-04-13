Madrid’s Sergio Ramos tests positive for the coronavirus

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

Ramos had already been ruled out of Wednesday's second leg against Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals because of a muscle injury.

Madrid's other starting central defender, Raphael Varane, also won't play in England because of a positive test. He also missed last week's first leg, which Madrid won 3-1.

Other Madrid absences on Wednesday include Lucas Vázquez, who hurt his knee at the weekend clásico against Barcelona, and Eden Hazard, who is yet to regain his fitness following a series of injuries.

Madrid, a 13-time European champion, has won six games in a row in all competitions and is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches.