WHL roundup: Blades continue winning ways with 4-2 victory over Warriors

The Associated Press

Regina, Saskatchewan

REGINA - Tristen Robins had two goals in the first period and the Saskatoon Blades dumped the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 in Western Hockey League play on Saturday.

Robins also had an assist in the win while Kyle Crnkovic had a goal and a helper, and Wyatt McLeod also scored for the Blades (11-2-2).

Tate Popple and Brayden Yager responded for the Warriors (7-8-1) and Eric Alarie put up a pair of assists.

Saskatoon goalie Koen MacInnes stopped 28-of-30 shots and Boston Bilous had 24 saves for Moose Jaw.

---

COUGARS 6 GIANTS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Cougars (2-2-2) got their second win of the season thanks to a four points (one goal, three assists) from Johnny Hooker. Fifteen-year-old defenceman Leslie Mazden had two goals for the Giants (5-2-0).

---

AMERICANS 6 SILVERTIPS 2

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Jake Sloan and Samuel Huo each scored and notched two helpers as the Americans (5-5-0) trounced the Silvertips (9-2-0), who dropped just their second game of the season.

---

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 2

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — The Hurricanes (5-6-2) got a goal and three assists from Liam Kindree as they topped the beleaguered Rebels (2-11-2), who saw Brent Sutter step down as head coach on Saturday.

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 CHIEFS 6

SPOKANE, WASH. — Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist as the Winterhawks (5-4-2) shelled Chiefs (2-5-3) goalie Campbell Arnold with 47 shots.

---

ICE 4 RAIDERS 3 (OT)

REGINA — Connor Geekie scored the game-winning goal 2:13 into overtime, leading the Ice (11-4-0) to their fifth-straight victory. The Raiders (4-8-3) are winless in their last three outings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.

