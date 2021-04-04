WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

KELOWNA, B.C. - It was close but the Kamloops Blazers kept their perfect record in tact with a 4-3 overtime win against the Victoria Royals in Western Hockey League play on Saturday.

Logan Stankoven delivered the game winner for the Blazers (4-0-0) 1:39 into added time. The 18-year-old forward also had a goal and two assists in regulation.