WHL 2020-21 Standings

REGINA - Boston Bilous put an end to Moose Jaw's winless skid with a 29-save shutout, and the Warriors blanked the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Bilous' fourth-career shutout halted Moose Jaw's losing streak at six games, and also halted Saskatoon's point streak at 10 games to start the season as the Blades suffered their first regulation loss in 2020-21.