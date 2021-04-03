Other Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Portland 6 Tri-City 2
Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2
Everett 3 Seattle 1
Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)
At Regina
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0
Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0
Thursday's results
At Regina
Brandon 7 Regina 2
Swift Current 8 Moose Jaw 5
At Kelowna, B.C.
Kamloops 6 Prince George 1
Kamloops vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)
Saturday's games
Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)
Sunday's games
Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Monday, Apr. 5
Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
