WHL 2020-21 Standings

PORTLAND, Ore. - Cole Fonstad scored at 4:17 of overtime and Dustin Wolf stopped 35 shots despite finally allowing a goal, and the Everett Silvertips edged the Portland Winterhawks 2-1 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Wolf opened his season with three straight shutouts and didn't allow a goal until Simon Knak beat him at 13:16 of the second period — snapping Wolf's shutout streak to begin the campaign at 213 minutes and 16 seconds.