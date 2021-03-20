Other Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 0
Lethbridge 3 Calgary 1
Seattle 4 Spokane 3 (SO)
At Regina
Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 1
Thursday's results
Tri-City 3 Portland 2 (OT)
At Regina
Winnipeg 5 Moose Jaw 2
Brandon 4 Swift Current 1
Saturday's games
Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
At Regina
Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m.
Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.
