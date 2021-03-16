Other Sports
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Miami Open because of back issue
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.
“For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,” Nadal said in a statement.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month's tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
