Granada ends Real Sociedad’s unbeaten run in Spanish league

Granada ended Real Sociedad's seven-match unbeaten streak in the Spanish league with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Germán Sánchez scored the winner for the hosts early in the second half.

The result moved Granada to eighth place and left Sociedad in fifth. The Basque Country club had entered the match with a chance to overtake Sevilla for fourth in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Sociedad hadn't lost in the league since a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla in January, with four wins and three draws since. Sevilla hosts Real Betis in the Seville derby later on Sunday.

Earlier, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 in Vigo in a result that left the teams midtable tied with 34 points from 27 matches.

Atlético Madrid saw its lead cut to six points on Saturday after it drew 0-0 at Getafe and second-place Real Madrid rallied to beat Elche 2-1 at home.

Barcelona can move within four points of the lead if it beats last-place Huesca at home on Monday.