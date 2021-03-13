Sassuolo beats Verona 3-2 in Serie A to boost European hopes

Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Verona, at the Mapei stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) AP

Sassuolo boosted its chances of qualifying for the Europa League by beating Hellas Verona 3-2 on Saturday to leapfrog its opponent into eighth place in Serie A.

Manuel Locatelli got Sassuolo off to the perfect start by firing the hosts in front in the fourth minute but Darko Lazović leveled two minutes before halftime.

Filip Đuričić restored Sassuolo’s lead shortly after the break. Federico Dimarco volleyed in another equalizer in the 79th but Hamed Traorè scored what was to prove the winner three minutes later.

It was a tense finale and Verona coach Ivan Jurić was sent off for dissent in the dying minutes.

Sassuolo moved a point above Verona and eight points below sixth-place Napoli.

Filippo Inzaghi’s Benevento was playing Fiorentina later — with the teams level on points and looking to climb further away from the drop zone — and Genoa hosted Udinese.