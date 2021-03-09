Haaland stars again as Dortmund reaches CL quarterfinals

Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri carries the ball after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla FC in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) AP

Erling Haaland sent Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 with two goals in a heated 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday.

Haaland took his season tally to 10 goals for Dortmund to advance with a 5-4 win on aggregate. The Bundesliga team won the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-2 in Seville, where Haaland also scored two.

The Norwegian has 20 altogether in just 14 appearances in Europe’s premier tournament in his young career, and he was the key factor in Dortmund moving on.

“I'm tired, but the next round feels very good,” Haaland said.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice for Sevilla to set up a dramatic finale.

The visitors attacked from the start and had Dortmund pinned back for much of the opening 30 minutes. Lucas Ocampos tested Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz early on before playing the ball through Emre Can’s legs to set up Suso, who fired narrowly wide.

Dortmund’s defenders were desperately just booting the ball away as the pressure continued, but the home side capitalized on some indecision in Sevilla’s buildup play for Haaland to score with Dortmund’s first real chance on a counterattack in the 35th minute.

“We knew that they were going to come out very hard and, yeah, when we scored the goal, they needed to have two or three, I don’t remember. But, then we scored, 1-0 at halftime, that was very good,” Haaland said.

Thomas Delaney muscled Jules Koundé off the ball, and Nico Schulz passed it to Mahmoud Dahoud, who played a fine ball for Marco Reus. The Dortmund captain stayed cool in front of the outrushing Sevilla keeper and cut the ball back for Haaland’s easy finish.

Sevilla’s frustrations and Dortmund’s confidence grew in tandem after the goal.

Haaland displayed remarkable strength and precision to score his second after the break, but the goal was taken back through VAR — Haaland was adjudged to have fouled Fernando, whom he bundled over with his shoulder — and a penalty was awarded for an earlier infringement on the Norwegian by Koundé, who had been pulling his jersey for a Reus cross.

Yassine Bounou — the Sevilla goalkeeper known as Bono — saved Haaland’s penalty, then the forward’s second effort from the rebound, but VAR intervened again and ordered another penalty as Bono was marginally off his goal line.

“I missed and then he cheated. So then I took it again and then I scored when he didn’t cheat,” Haaland said.

Haaland scored at the second attempt — third including the disallowed goal — in the 54th and was then booked for taunting the goalkeeper with his celebration. Several Sevilla players ran after the forward and referee Cüneyt Çakır had to work to keep tempers in check.

Haaland said Bono had taunted him after his first penalty miss.

“When he was screaming in my face after the first one, I was thinking, oh, it’ll be even better to score another goal. And, yeah, that’s what happened. So it was nice,” Haaland said.

Can then conceded a penalty for a foul on substitute Luuk de Jong.

En-Nesyri hammered the spot kick in off the underside of the crossbar in the 69th to set up a nervy finale. Sevilla still needed two goals to force extra time but had already proved capable of scoring them in the first leg.

Diego Carlos was fortunate to escape with a yellow card for catching Haaland in the face with his arm. Tempers continued to fray and the bookings continued. Çakır managed to avoid sending anyone off.

En-Nesyri scored in the sixth minute of injury time but it was just too late for Sevilla.