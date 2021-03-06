Other Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division (on hold)
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division (on hold)
Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 2
Calgary 2 Red Deer 0
Saturday's games
Calgary at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
___
Friday, Mar. 12
At Regina
Brandon vs. Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Regina, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 13
At Regina
Saskatoon vs. Swift Current, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Brandon, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 14
At Regina
Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m.
