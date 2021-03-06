Other Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division (on hold)

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division (on hold)

Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 2

Calgary 2 Red Deer 0

Saturday's games

Calgary at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

___

Friday, Mar. 12

At Regina

Brandon vs. Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Regina, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 13

At Regina

Saskatoon vs. Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Brandon, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 14

At Regina

Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m.

