WHL 2020-21 Standings

CALGARY - Brayden Peters made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Calgary Hitmen opened their Western Hockey League season with a 2-0 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday.

Sean Tschigerl started the scoring at 14:30 of the first period, and Tyson Galloway added an insurance goal four minutes into the second for the Hitmen (1-0-0).