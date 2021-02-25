Other Sports

Thursday Advisory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

To assist with North Carolina high school sports coverage, the AP Prep Score Center will be compiling North Carolina high school football scores.

AP has gone to a uniform keyboard line of BC-NC-FBH--Prep Scores, Please update your search for High School scores.

If you have a scorelist from your area tonight, please send it to:

e-mail: apscores@ap.org (Please include NC Scores in the subject line)

Fax: 1-888-832-0338

Phone: 1-800-300-8340

Please also report postponements from your area (with makeup dates if known).

If you notice an incorrect score on the wire, please report it as soon as possible so it may be corrected.

Please provide your scorelist to the AP by 10:45 p.m. if possible.

Thank you.

