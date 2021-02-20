American midfielder Holmes scores twice for Huddersfield

American midfielder Duane Holmes scored his first two goals since his return to Huddersfield, helping the relegation-threatened club beat visiting Swansea 4-2 Saturday in England's second tier League Championship.

The 26-year-old gave Huddersfield a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute, running onto a through pass from Aaron Rowe and scoring with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Holmes received a pass from Lewis O'Brien on the left flank in the 55th, took two touches as he cut inside and scored from about 25 yards on a right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to the top far corner.

O'Brien had put Huddersfield ahead in the 48th.

Holmes played for Huddersfield from 2013-16, then was with Scunthorpe (2016-18) and Derby (2018-21) before returning to Huddersfield last month.

Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield’s academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances.

Huddersfield is in 18th place with 36 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Jordan Morris, on loan from Seattle to Swansea, entered at the start of the second half. Swansea is fourth with 56 points, one point behind Watford, which is in the second automatic promotion place, and also one point back of third place Watford.