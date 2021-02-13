Dortmund’s Bundesliga slump continues in 2-2 with Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch argues with Dortmund's Erling Haaland, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) AP

Borussia Dortmund’s poor form continued when it was held by visiting Hoffenheim to 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Erling Haaland’s 16th goal of the season salvaged the draw for Dortmund, but will do little to address questions of defensive frailties and charges of complacency among the home team.

Dortmund has won only one of its last six league games and is dropping back in the race for the top four Champions League qualification places. The gap is likely to grow with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Sunday.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić was already under increasing pressure after three defeats in four Bundesliga games and he raised eyebrows by dropping captain Marco Reus to the substitutes. The 17-year-old Jude Bellingham started in a bid for more defensive stability.

Sporting director Michael Zorc would not be drawn before the game when asked if he agreed with Terzić’s dropping of Reus, but it was clear from his general responses that the pressure was getting to him, too.

Andrej Kramaric scored four goals in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 win on its previous visit. Fortunately for Dortmund, the Croatian forward was out injured. American Chris Richards also dropped out after picking up a knock in training.

Ihlas Bebou missed two good chances for Hoffenheim before Jadon Sancho beat the offside trap at the other end to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Munas Dabbur equalized in the 31st, but there were complaints from Dortmund over a foul from Kevin Vogt on Haaland at the other end. Stefan Posch produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Bellingham then Dabbur scored on the counterattack.

Dortmund’s shaky defense always looked susceptible, so it was no surprise when Bebou scored Hoffenheim’s second goal in the 51st. Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz punched the ball but only as far as Bebou’s forehead, from where it rebounded in.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside before he finally equalized in the 81st.

There was some pushing and shoving afterward as a Hoffenheim player was down injured when Haaland scored, but Bebou played on and Sebastian Rudy’s botched back pass gave Haaland his chance.

Dortmund's draw was one of four across all games in the afternoon.

HOPE FOR HERTHA

After two defeats, Hertha Berlin drew at Stuttgart 1-1 for its first point in three games since Pál Dárdai returned as coach.

Saša Kalajdžić scored with a header to a free kick just before the break for Stuttgart. There was a lengthy VAR check for offside, though TV replays showed the free kick shouldn’t have been given in the first place.

Sami Khedira went on against his former club in the 58th and crossed for fellow substitute Luca Netz to net the equalizer in the 82nd. It was the 17-year-old defender’s first Bundesliga goal.

Also, Mainz scored two late goals at Bayer Leverkusen for 2-2, and Freiburg drew at Werder Bremen 0-0.

Union Berlin was to host last-placed Schalke in the late game.

