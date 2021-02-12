Other Sports

Correction: Worlds-US-Breezy Johnson story

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press

United States' Breezy Johnson celebrates at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

In a story February 10, 2021, about American skier Breezy Johnson, The Associated Press erroneously reported that her given first name was Breanna. Her name is Breezy.

