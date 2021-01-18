Other Sports

Waxahachie, Cypress Creek top Texas 6A hoops rankings

The Associated Press

SUGAR LAND, Texas

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school state rankings for the week of Jan. 18:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Waxahachie, 13-2; 2. Humble Atascocita, 13-0; 3. Duncanville, 15-1; 4. Richardson, 12-1; 5. South Grand Prairie, 11-0; 6. Austin Westlake, 14-1; 7. Fort Bend Elkins, 11-1; 8. Alvin Shadow Creek, 8-2; 9. Houston Bellaire, 12-1; 10. McKinney, 18-2; 11. Humble Summer Creek, 10-4; 12. Converse Judson, 13-2; 13. EP Americas, 11-0; 14. Killeen Ellison, 18-1; 15. North Crowley, 18-1; 16. SA Northside O’Connor, 16-2; 17. Spring Westfield, 14-3; 18. SA Johnson, 7-1; 19. Round Rock, 15-3; 20. Pearland Dawson, 15-4; 21. Killeen Harker Heights, 12-2; 22. Mansfield, 12-3; 23. Friendswood Clear Brook, 15-1; 24. Lewisville Marcus, 12-5; 25. Coppell, 11-2.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 15-5; 2. Beaumont United, 17-0; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 11-2; 4. Amarillo, 12-2; 5. Manvel, 12-1; 6. FW Wyatt, 11-5; 7. Mansfield Summit, 14-2; 8. Mansfield Timberview, 11-3; 9. Boerne Champion, 18-1; 10. Frisco Wakeland, 15-2; 11. Mount Pleasant, 14-0; 12. EP Chapin, 11-0; 13. Dallas Kimball, 10-9; 14. Frisco, 13-5; 15. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 10-2; 16. Dallas Highland Park, 8-4; 17. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 14-3; 18. Manor, 13-4; 19. Crosby, 9-4; 20. Richmond Foster, 12-4; 21. NRH Birdville, 14-5; 22. Mansfield Legacy, 11-3; 23. Katy Paetow, 12-0; 24. Georgetown, 13-6; 25. Leander Glenn, 12-3.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 14-5; 2. Houston Yates, 14-1; 3. Argyle, 16-1; 4. Stafford, 6-3; 5. Dallas Carter, 15-1; 6. Boerne, 14-3; 7. Decatur, 16-4; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 14-2; 9. Huffman-Hargrave, 17-0; 10. Seminole, 10-5; 11. WF Hirschi, 13-5; 12. Dallas Lincoln, 3-9; 13. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 12-5; 14. Austin LBJ, 8-6; 15. CC Miller, 9-3; 16. Fredericksburg, 13-3; 17. Paris, 8-4; 18. Silsbee, 6-9; 19. Waco La Vega, 8-2; 20. Tyler Chapel Hill, 12-2; 21. Glen Rose, 17-2; 22. Waco Connally, 14-3; 23. CC Tuloso-Midway, 7-6; 24. FW YMLA, 12-3; 25. Lampasas, 15-2.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 8-5; 2. Peaster, 14-2; 3. Brock, 15-2; 4. CC London, 13-1; 5. SA Cole, 12-5; 6. Shallowater, 12-3; 7. New Waverly, 16-1; 8. Aransas Pass, 16-1; 9. Malakoff, 9-0; 10. Tatum, 11-3; 11. Winnie East Chambers, 15-0; 12. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 11-1; 13. Blanco, 13-1; 14. Atlanta, 9-3; 15. Lorena, 13-4; 16. Diboll, 10-1; 17. Santa Rosa, 7-2; 18. Little River Academy, 10-7; 19. Grandview, 7-8; 20. WF City View, 13-3; 21. Callisburg, 19-0; 22. Franklin, 5-1; 23. Abernathy, 12-5; 24. Bushland, 10-4; 25. Jefferson, 9-2.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 5-2; 2. Clarendon, 8-4; 3. Lipan, 13-3; 4. Grapeland, 15-1; 5. La Rue La Poynor, 14-4; 6. McLeod, 13-3; 7. Bogata Rivercrest, 14-1; 8. Port Aransas, 15-3; 9. Gary, 18-1; 10. New Deal, 14-3; 11. Tenaha, 6-5; 12. Flatonia, 16-2; 13. Garrison, 11-2; 14. Schulenburg, 12-4; 15. Farwell, 17-1; 16. Panhandle, 11-2; 17. Wink, 13-0; 18. Olton, 16-1; 19. Douglass, 18-1; 20. Floydada, 13-1; 21. Cushing, 11-5; 22. Hearne, 6-6; 23. Cisco, 9-2; 24. New Home, 13-4; 25. Lindsay, 9-2.

Class 1A

1. Slidell, 16-3; 2. Nazareth, 10-7; 3. Calvert, 11-2; 4. Graford, 13-2; 5. Texline, 12-3; 6. Tilden McMullen County, 17-1; 7. Rocksprings, 13-2; 8. Jayton, 14-1; 9. Gail Borden County, 12-0; 10. Paducah, 7-1; 11. Saltillo, 9-7; 12. Westbrook, 11-3; 13. Neches, 6-5; 14. Dime Box, 9-3; 15. Leggett, 6-4; 16. San Perlita, 8-9; 17. Eula, 9-9; 18. Ector, 13-6; 19. Rankin, 7-2; 20. Lingleville, 10-5; 21. Ackerly Sands, 14-4; 22. Mertzon Irion County, 11-4; 23. Dodd City, 9-3; 24. Electra, 9-4; 25. Cumby Miller Grove, 11-3.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 18-1; 2. SA Antonian, 21-1; 3. Dallas St. Mark’s, 5-1; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 14-4; 5. Houston Christian, 18-2; 6. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 16-6; 7. Midland Christian, 9-5; 8. SA Christian, 14-4; 9. Arlington Oakridge, 11-2; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 13-3.

TAPPS 5A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 11-0; 2. McKinney Christian, 19-3; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 12-5; 4. Tyler Brook Hill, 14-1; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 14-6; 6. CC Incarnate Word, 12-3; 7. FW Christian, 13-9; 8. Houston Second Baptist, 9-6; 9. SA TMI Episcopal, 4-1; 10. Austin St. Michaels, 9-6.

TAPPS 4A

1. Arlington Grace Prep, 14-1; 2. Houston Westbury, 10-5; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 0-0; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 3-0; 5. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 8-4; 6. Lubbock Christian, 11-2; 7. Houston Cypress Christian, 13-3; 8. Houston Northland Christian, 13-7; 9. Schertz John Paul II, 9-6; 10. SA Lutheran, 9-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical, 13-7; 2. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 15-2; 3. Denton Calvary, 16-5; 4. Dallas Yavneh, 2-0; 5. Austin Hill Country Christian, 13-3; 6. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 7-7; 7. Richardson North Dallas, 6-4; 8. Waco Reicher, 8-3; 9. Tomball Rosehill, 11-13; 10. Waco Live Oak, 5-8.

TAPPS 2A

1. Galveston O’Connell, 10-3; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 5-2; 3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 14-3; 4. Sherman Texoma, 8-2; 5. Victoria Faith, 9-4; 6. Lubbock Kingdom, 10-4; 7. Houston Grace Christian, 11-4; 8. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 5-5; 9. Garland Christian, 8-3; 10. Longview Trinity, 2-3.

TAPPS 1A

1. Amarillo Holy Cross, 7-2; 2. Fredericksburg Heritage, 2-3; 3. San Angelo Cornerstone, 8-3; 4. Cypress Covenant, 7-0; 5. Kingwood Covenant, 2-0; 6. Dallas Cambridge, 5-3; 7. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 5-9; 8. Houston Southwest Christian, 2-4; 9. Irving Faustina, 1-1; 10. Waco Eagle Christian, 0-1.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Cypress Creek, 19-0; 2. DeSoto, 16-1; 3. Duncanville, 19-1; 4. South Grand Prairie, 14-2; 5. Langham Creek, 14-1; 6. Arlington Martin, 14-3; 7. Cibolo Steele, 16-3; 8. Converse Judson, 15-1; 9. Jersey Village, 16-1; 10 Allen, 12-2; 11. Fort Bend Dulles, 18-0; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek, 14-4; 13. SA Reagan, 11-2; 14. Denton Guyer, 14-5; 15. Houston Heights, 15-4; 16. Harlingen, 14-2; 17. SA Northside Clark, 8-1; 18. Katy Tompkins, 14-3; 19. League City Clear Springs, 18-3; 20. Killeen Harker Heights, 9-2; 21. Tomball Memorial, 17-3; 22. Edinburg, 13-3; 23. Humble Summer Creek, 9-5; 24. Humble Atascocita, 17-2; 25. Spring Westfield, 10-2.

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park, 14-1; 2. College Station, 16-2; 3. Kingwood Park, 18-0; 4. WF Rider, 17-2; 5. Georgetown, 18-3; 6. CC Veterans Memorial, 18-2; 7. Mansfield Legacy, 18-1; 8. Lubbock Cooper, 17-3; 9. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 14-2; 10. Amarillo, 13-2; 11. Richmond Foster, 16-2; 12. Red Oak, 17-4; 13. Wylie East, 17-3; 14. Castroville Medina Valley, 18-3; 15. Lake Dallas, 14-4; 16. Beaumont United, 10-0; 17. Brownsville Veterans, 14-2; 18. Frisco Lone Star, 11-4; 19. McKinney North, 14-4; 20. Frisco Memorial, 16-4; 21. Plainview, 15-5; 22. New Braunfels Canyon, 16-2; 23. Grapevine, 15-4; 24. Midlothian, 10-4; 25. Sharyland Pioneer, 9-2.

Class 4A

1. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 18-0; 2. Canyon, 17-1; 3. Fredericksburg, 19-1; 4. Sunnyvale, 19-1; 5. Stephenville, 16-1; 7. Glen Rose, 19-2; 7. Lumberton, 14-2; 8. Levelland, 18-0; 9. Boerne, 14-3; 10. Brownsboro, 17-1; 11. Burnet, 16-1; 12. Geronimo Navarro, 20-1; 13. Midlothian Heritage, 14-4; 14. Jasper, 13-2; 15. Bridgeport, 13-6; 16. Decatur, 16-3; 17. Dallas Pinkston, 17-4; 18. Hereford, 10-5; 19. Athens, 15-5; 20. Bullard, 16-4; 21. Gilmer, 16-1; 22. Waco La Vega, 13-5; 23. Robstown, 15-2; 24. Somerset, 17-5; 25. Silsbee, 9-4.

Class 3A

1. Shallowater, 18-0; 2. Fairfield, 14-2; 3. Winnsboro, 18-2; 4. Idalou, 18-3; 5. Canadian, 17-2; 6. Ponder, 19-3; 7. Brownfield, 17-1; 8. Bishop, 17-0; 9. Woodville, 16-4; 10. Edgewood, 18-3; 11. Gunter, 15-5; 12. Nocona, 18-3; 13. Hitchcock, 11-1; 14. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 16-3; 15. Wall, 16-2; 16. Tuscola Jim Ned, 17-2; 17. Huntington, 15-3; 18. Peaster, 17-4; 19. Lorena, 15-5; 20. Lyford, 16-4; 21. Lytle, 14-5; 22. Santa Gertrudis Academy, 15-1; 23. Skidmore-Tynan, 15-5; 24. Whitney, 11-2; 25. Little River Academy, 14-7.

Class 2A

1. Muenster, 20-0; 2. Panhandle, 16-2; 3. San Saba, 18-0; 4. Douglass, 20-0; 5. Lipan, 17-3; 6. Martins Mill, 16-4; 7. Gruver, 13-1; 8. Tenaha, 15-2; 9. Yorktown, 16-0; 10. Mason, 11-5; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 14-3; 12. Wellington, 13-4; 13. Centerville, 17-1; 14. Alvord, 15-3; 15. Haskell, 14-2; 16. Schulenburg, 14-3; 17. Snook, 14-2; 18. Marlin, 12-2; 19. New Home, 12-9; 20. Ropesville, 15-5; 21. Gladewater Union Grove, 18-2; 22. Anson, 17-2; 23. Timpson, 11-4; 24. Poolville, 14-2; 25. McLeod, 13-4.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 17-3; 2. Dodd City, 16-0; 3. Huckabay, 12-2; 4. Veribest, 12-1; 5. Saltillo, 15-3; 6. Eula, 12-5; 7. Chireno

8. Moulton, 10-3; 9. May, 14-3; 10. Ackerly Sands, 17-2; 11. Whiteface, 14-2; 12. Iredell, 16-1; 13. Rankin, 16-1; 14. Lorenzo, 13-1; 15. Westbrook, 18-3; 16. Tilden McMullen County, 16-3; 17. Abbott, 10-2; 18. Munday, 18-3; 19. Hubbard, 12-4; 20. Slidell, 17-3; 21. Guthrie, 12-1; 22. Gail Borden County, 12-4; 23. Roscoe Highland, 12-7; 24. Rocksprings, 12-5; 25. Follett, 11-1.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village, 13-1; 2. SA Antonian, 14-3; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 14-4; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 13-3; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 13-6; 6. Houston Christian, 10-2; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 11-1; 8. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 9-5; 9. Plano John Paul II, 10-3; 10. Houston Incarnate Word, 16-4.

TAPPS 5A

1. FW Southwest Christian, 14-1; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 9-5; 3. Geneva School of Boerne, 12-1; 4. St. Joseph Brownsville, 8-2; 5. Austin St. Michael’s, 10-6; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 7-6; 7. CC Incarnate Word, 7-9; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 10-2; 9. Fort Bend Christian, 10-3; 10. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 3-2.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 7-6; 2. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 16-5; 3. Lubbock Christian, 12-5; 4. The Woodlands Legacy Christian, 11-3; 5. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 5-2; 6. Houston Cypress Christian, 7-6; 7. SA Lutheran, 9-1; 8. League City Bay Area Christian, 7-6; 9. Dallas Shelton, 4-2; 10. Tyler All-Saints, 6-6.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North, 12-3; 2. Waco Live Oak Classical, 12-4; 3. Round Rock Christian, 8-1; 4. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 6-3; 5. Dallas Lutheran, 6-1; 6. New Braunfels Christian, 7-2; 7. Kennedale Fellowship, 10-8; 8. Waco Reicher Catholic, 4-2; 9. McKinney Cornerstone Christian, 4-1; 10. Beaumont Legacy, 1-3.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock Southcrest, 13-1; 2. Texoma Christian, 8-2; 3. Shiner St Paul, 4-6; 4. Halletsville Sacred Heart, 6-6; 5. Victoria Faith, 3-6; 6. Austin Waldorf; 7. Bryan Allen, 3-2; 8. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 14-2; 9. Lubbock All Saints, 4-3; 10. Ovilla Christian, 4-5.

TAPPS 1A

1. Universal City First Baptist, 1-0; 2. Kingwood Covenant, 2-0; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage, 4-5; 4. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 3-0; 5. WF Christ, 3-5; 6. Longview St Mary, 3-1; 7. Plainview Christian, 5-6; 8. Longview Christian Heritage, 3-3; 9. Waxahachie Prep, 2-1; 10. San Angelo Cornerstone, 3-5.

  Comments  

News

Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US

January 18, 2021 2:05 PM

Business

Beerschot’s Hernán Losada hired as coach of DC United

January 18, 2021 11:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service