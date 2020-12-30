MATCHDAY: Sociedad at Bilbao in Basque derby without Silva

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday with the Spanish league the only major competition playing:

ATHLETIC BILBAO vs REAL SOCIEDAD

Real Sociedad visits Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country’s biggest regional rivalry needing to break a run of poor results if it hopes to remain near the top of the Spanish league. Sociedad will once again be without midfielder David Silva, who aggravated a muscle injury that had previously kept him out of several matches. Sociedad started the season in spectacular fashion, losing just once in the first 10 rounds and taking the league lead after a run of six straight wins. But it has yet to win in a busy December, drawing three in a row before three consecutive losses that have left it in third place, nine points adrift of leader Atlético Madrid. Bilbao is in 11th place after an erratic campaign.

OSASUNA vs ALAVÉS

Osasuna hosts Alavés in the final La Liga match of 2020. Osasuna is struggling to escape the relegation zone after eight rounds without a victory. Alavés will try to build on a win over Eibar in the last round.