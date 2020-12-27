Andy Murray receives Australian Open wild-card entry

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Britain's Andy Murray reacts during a press conference following his first round loss to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Five-time Australian Open finalist Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) AP

Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.

Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”

Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.

“His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and build himself back up to get onto the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021,” Tiley added.

The rescheduled Australian Open will be played from Feb. 8-21, three weeks later than the original date in order to allow players and officials to spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia. The players will be allowed five hours of practice each day at Melbourne Park, but must stay confined to their hotel rooms otherwise.

Also receiving a wild card was Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is also recovering from a series of injuries and hasn’t played a tour match since the 2019 U.S. Open. He missed the 2020 Australian Open due to glandular fever.

Fellow Australians Destanee Aiava and Arina Rodionova gained wild cards into the 128-women’s draw.

India’s Sumit Nagal and China’s Wang Xiyu were awarded wild cards from the Asia-Pacific for the men’s and women’s main draw, respectively.