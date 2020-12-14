Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Other Sports

Algerian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

The Associated Press

LONDON

Algerian tennis player Aymen Ikhlef was banned for life Monday and fined $100,000 for match-fixing offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Ikhlef committed 10 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including four instances of match-fixing.

The 23-year-old Ikhlef, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of No. 1,739, on three occasions failed to “report a corrupt approach,” twice solicited other players “not to use their best efforts,” and failed to cooperate with the investigation, the TIU said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service