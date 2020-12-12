Macon Telegraph Logo
Almiron nets inside 20 seconds, Newcastle tops West Brom 2-1

The Associated Press

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, front, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Alex Pantling/ Pool via AP)
Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, front, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Alex Pantling/ Pool via AP)
NEWCASTLE, England

Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season — inside 20 seconds — before Dwight Gayle grabbed a late winner to defeat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Paraguay international curled home a fine finish for a goal timed at 19.98 seconds by Opta, the Premier League’s official statistics supplier. It is Newcastle’s second quickest goal in Premier League history, after Alan Shearer’s strike after 10.52 seconds in January 2003, Opta said.

Gayle headed in the winner off the crossbar in the 82nd as Newcastle made a successful return to action after having to pull out of a match against Aston Villa last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.

Darnell Furlong scored a 50th-minute equalizer for West Brom, which stayed in the relegation zone on six points from 12 games.

Newcastle has 17 points.

