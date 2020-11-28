New England faces Orlando City SC following shutout victory

New England Revolution (8-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (11-4-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Philadelphia 2-0, New England plays Orlando City SC.

Orlando City SC is 12-3-6 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando City SC is seventh in the league allowing only 30 goals.

The Revolution are 10-8-8 in Eastern Conference games. New England is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 27 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller leads Orlando City SC with 10 goals. Daryl Dike has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Teal Bunbury has eight goals and one assist for New England so far this year. Adam Buksa has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New England: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Dom Dwyer (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).