New England hosts Montreal in playoff qualifying round

Montreal Impact (8-13-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host the Montreal Impact in the play-in round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The winner moves on to the first round of the playoffs.

The Revolution are 8-8-8 against Eastern Conference teams. New England is 1-3-4 when it scores a single goal.

The Impact are 6-13-1 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal is 2-7-0 when it records just one goal.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury has eight goals and one assist for New England. Adam Buksa has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Romell Quioto has eight goals and five assists for Montreal this year. Bojan Krkic has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).

Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).