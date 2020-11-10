Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Other Sports

Dortmund teen Bellingham called up by England for first time

The Associated Press

Bielefeld's Ritsu Doan, right, fights for the ball with Jude Bellingham, right, from Dortmund, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Bielefeld's Ritsu Doan, right, fights for the ball with Jude Bellingham, right, from Dortmund, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Friso Gentsch AP
LONDON

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old Bellingham was promoted on Tuesday from the England Under-21s after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse withdrew from Gareth Southgate's group because of injuries.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham in the summer transfer window and he has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga.

England hosts Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travels to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday. There is uncertainty around the location of a home game on Nov. 18 against Iceland due to coronavirus-related travel issues.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Other Sports

Minnen upsets 3rd-seeded Yastremska in opening round in Linz

November 09, 2020 2:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service