Colorado faces Houston after shutout win

Colorado Rapids (7-6-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-9-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Portland 1-0, Colorado plays Houston.

The Dynamo are 4-6-7 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks fourth in the Western Conference drawing 126 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The Rapids are 5-6-4 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks ninth in the MLS giving up just 27 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Memo Rodriguez has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Cole Bassett has five goals and three assists for Colorado this season. Andre Shinyashiki has four goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Colorado: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 1.5 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Michael Salazar (injured), Matias Vera.

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Collen Warner (injured).