Cory Burke scores in the 65th, Union beat Fire 2-1

Cory Burke scored on a header in the 65th minute, helping the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (13-3-5) has won five of its last six matches and leads the MLS with 44 points. Chicago (5-9-6) is winless in its last three.

Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick for the Union in the 28th minute. It was his first goal in five matches.

Robert Beric tied it in the 42nd minute on a pass from Djordje Mihailovic. It was Beric's 10th goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake blocked Beric's left-footed shot from a difficult angle in the 64th minute. Beric also missed a header attempt from close range in the 76th.

Blake finished with three saves for the Union, who have allowed only nine goals in their last 11 games.