Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Other Sports

Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City and FC Cincinnati meet

The Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City (10-6-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-12-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City travels to take on FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati is 2-4-4 in home games. FC Cincinnati is 2-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-2 in road games. Sporting Kansas City ranks sixth in the MLS with 36 goals led by Gadi Kinda with six.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Nick Hagglund has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Alan Pulido has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has four goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Other Sports

Minnesota United FC brings tough defense into matchup with Colorado

October 27, 2020 3:16 AM

Other Sports

Los Angeles visits Portland on 3-game road skid

October 27, 2020 3:16 AM

Other Sports

Philadelphia takes on Chicago on defensive hot streak

October 27, 2020 3:15 AM

Celebrities

San Jose faces Real Salt Lake in conference play

October 27, 2020 3:15 AM

Other Sports

Orlando City SC takes tough defense into matchup against Atlanta United FC

October 27, 2020 3:15 AM

Other Sports

Inter Miami CF faces FC Dallas in non-conference action

October 27, 2020 3:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service