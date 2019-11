Leverkusen beats Moscow, keeps Champions League hopes alive

Leverkusen's players celebrate after scoring the second goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Leverkusen at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Bayer Leverkusen kept alive its slim hopes of Champions League progress with a 2-0 win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

An own goal from Rifat Zhemaletdinov in the first half and perfectly-struck volley from Sven Bender in the second gave Leverkusen its second consecutive win after losing its first three games in Group D.

Leverkusen has six points, one less than second-place Atlético Madrid ahead of its game at already qualified Juventus later Tuesday. Leverkusen hosts Juventus and Atlético welcomes Lokomotiv in the final round of games on Dec. 11.

Leverkusen was gifted an 11th-minute lead in Moscow after Portuguese forward Éder tried to clear the ball after a corner only to hit teammate Zhemaletdinov, who had no time to react to stop the ball rebounding into his own net.

It meant three of Leverkusen’s four goals scored so far in the competition were own goals.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a reflex save to deny Anton Miranchuk an equalizer in the 26th after a mistake from Wendell presented the home side with its biggest chance.

Kevin Volland missed another good opportunity for Leverkusen before the break, but Bender grabbed the visitors’ second goal 10 minutes into the second half when he scored with a volley inside the far corner after Charles Aranguiz lifted the ball over the defense.