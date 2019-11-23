Other Sports
Suárez, Vidal score in Barcelona’s 2-1 fightback at Leganés
Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona’s recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place Leganés in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Suárez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s opener.
Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.
Leganés was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder Rubén Pérez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.
The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place Atlético Madrid visits Granada.
Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.
