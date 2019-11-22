Russian teen Kostornaia leads at NHK Trophy

Russian teenager Elena Kostornaia took the lead Friday in the women’s short program at the NHK Trophy, the final of the event of the Grand Prix Series.

Kostornaia opened with a triple axel and landed all her remaining jumps cleanly to score a personal-best 85.04 points.

The 16-year-old Kostornaia won the Internationaux de France this month in her Grand Prix debut. She can secure a spot in next month’s Grand Prix Final with a second win in Sapporo.

Rika Kihira of Japan was in second place with 78.89 points. Karen Chen of the United States was third with 67.21 points, followed by Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia in fourth with 66.84.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizron of France were first after the rhythm dance event.

The Grand Prix Final is from Dec. 5-8 in Turin, Italy.