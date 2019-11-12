England Women score late to grab 3-2 win over Czechs

England Women ended their year with a much-needed 3-2 win in a friendly game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Lionesses head coach Phil Neville had called for a response from his players after the 2-1 defeat to Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, which was a fifth loss from seven matches.

The Czech Republic, though, made the most of another slow start from England, which was playing its final match of 2019. Tereza Szewieczkova fired the home side into the lead after 15 minutes in a snowy Ceske Budejovice.

England then struck twice in the space of three minutes through Beth England and Arsenal's Beth Mead to turn the match around before Slavia Prague forward Szewieczkova equalized just before the half-hour with a 25-yard effort.

The conditions continued to deteriorate, and England capitalized with just four minutes left when a low shot from defender Leah Williamson was deflected past the Czech goalkeeper for her first international goal.

England was without captain Steph Houghton, Alex Greenwood, Jodie Taylor and Ellen White as Neville looked to both manage player fitness and utilize his squad.