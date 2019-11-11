Saudi Arabia staging revamped 4-team Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Saudi Arabia will stage the Spanish Super Cup for the first time in January.

The Spanish Football Federation gave Saudi Arabia a three-year deal on Monday.

Spain's move follows Italy, which played its Super Cup in the kingdom last January, despite protests by Italian politicians and human rights activists who cited the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Spanish Super Cup was previously a one-off match between the Liga and Copa del Rey champions at the start of the season. But the federation has changed it to semifinals and final featuring four teams — the top teams in each competition — in the middle of the season.

Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey holder Valencia in the first semifinal on Jan. 8 at King Abdullah Sports City stadium outside Jeddah, then Liga champion Barcelona plays Atletico Madrid in the second semi the next day at the same venue.

The final will be on Jan. 12.

Barcelona won last year's Super Cup in Morocco.