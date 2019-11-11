Bosnian police arrest at least 8 in soccer match-fixing case

Referees and soccer officials were among those arrested in Bosnia on Monday in a match-fixing investigation into the country's second division, prosecutors said.

Suspects are facing charges of organized crime, bribery and abuse of position, the Bosnian Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The suspects have been implicated in "demanding and receiving gifts and other benefits" to fix the outcome of matches during the 2018-19 season, the statement added.

Police searched several locations throughout the country as part of the ongoing operation. Bosnian media say at least eight people have been detained, including prominent referees, club managers and other officials.

The Bosnian soccer federation said it fully supports the investigation and is ready to help any way it can, adding the damage made is "immeasurable."

The arrests come while UEFA is looking to create a multi-national agency that would help coordinate match-fixing investigations.