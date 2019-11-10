Eskimos beat Alouettes 37-29 in CFL’s East semifinal

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass against the Montreal Alouettes during first-half football game action in the CFL East semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Ryan Remiorz

Trevor Harris threw for 421 yards and a touchdown and the Edmonton Eskimos held off the Montreal Alouettes 37-29 on Sunday in the Canadian Football League's East Division semifinal.

Edmonton advanced to play at Hamilton next Sunday. The Tiger-Cats were a CFL-best 15-3.

Appearing in his second game since Sept. 7, Harris completed his first 22 passes — one short of the CFL record held by Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli. Harris finished 36 of 39 with an interception.