Sinner beats De Minaur to scoop 1st ATP title

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a winning point during the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament final match against Alex De Minaur of Australia, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat top-seeded Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the Next Gen Finals on Saturday to claim his first ATP title — and a big payday.

Wild card Sinner triumphed 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in the final, serving out to love and clinching victory when De Minaur hit a return into the net.

It was a second successive runner-up finish for De Minaur, at the season-ending tournament for top under-21 players.

The title caps a fantastic season for the 18-year-old Sinner who opened the year at No. 551 but is now the youngest player inside the Top 300, having risen to No. 95.

Sinner picked up $372,000 from this week's tournament, surpassing his career total before arriving in Milan.