Breeders’ Cup votes in new CEO Drew Fleming

The Breeders' Cup has named Drew Fleming as president and chief executive officer.

The board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Fleming as the replacement for Craig Fravel, who quit after last weekend's world championships at Santa Anita to join The Stronach Group, which owns several racetracks.

Fleming had been serving as chief operating officer of Breeders' Cup Ltd., overseeing relations with host tracks, finance, sponsorship, marketing and legal operations.