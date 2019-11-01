Chen leads short program at Internationaux de France

US' Nathan Chen competes in the Men Short Program during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. AP Photo

World champion Nathan Chen took the lead in the short program at the Internationaux de France on Friday, while Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno fell twice.

Chen landed two quadruple jumps and scored 102.48 points but put a hand down on his triple axel.

The American leads the French round of the Grand Prix series by four points. Alexander Samarin of Russia, who landed a high-scoring quad lutz but had errors on other elements, was second.

Kevin Aymoz of France was third with 82.50 points, while Uno was fourth with 79.05 after falling on his quad toeloop and triple axel.

After his win at Skate America last month, Chen is on course to qualify for next month's finals in Italy.