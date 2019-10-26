Sterling scores 4th goal of week as Man City beats Villa 3-0

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Raheem Sterling scored his fourth goal of the week as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 Saturday and cut the gap to Premier League leader Liverpool.

Villa held City at bay in a goalless first half, but Sterling's goal 20 seconds into the second half was the breakthrough.

In unusually direct style for City, Gabriel Jesus knocked an Ederson goal-kick forward for Sterling, who took two touches before scoring through Tom Heaton's legs.

Despite desperate defending from Villa, including a goal line clearance by Tyrone Mings, City soon added two more.

A curling cross-shot from Kevin De Bruyne eluded everyone and went into the net for 2-0, despite Villa's pleas that Sterling was offside, and Ilkay Gundogan made it three in the 70th when Villa failed to clear a corner.

City's problems in defense deepened with a late sending-off for Fernandinho after a second yellow card.

The win sees City retake second place from Leicester, which beat Southampton 9-0 on Friday. City sits three points behind Liverpool, though the league leader can restore a six-point gap with a win Sunday over struggling Tottenham.