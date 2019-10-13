American Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for Austria title

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Timea Babos, of Hungary, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. The American teenager advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz, Austria. AP Photo

American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.