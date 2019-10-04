Spain striker Moreno could make debut against Norway, Sweden

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, kicks the ball to score the third for his team during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Alaves at Reale Arena stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Gerard Moreno will have a chance to make his international debut when Spain plays at Norway and Sweden in upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Spain coach Robert Moreno included the 27-year-old Villarreal striker in his squad on Friday. Gerard Moreno has made an excellent start to the Spanish league season, scoring six goals in seven matches.

Atlético Madrid strikers Álvaro Morata and Diego Costa were both left off the squad. Moreno will join Rodrigo Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal in attack.

Morata was left at home despite having recovered from a knee injury that had sidelined him for three matches with Atlético.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Paco Alcácer is unavailable because of an Achilles' tendon problem. He had scored twice in limited minutes at the end of Spain's last match, a 4-0 victory over the Faeroe Islands.

Moreno also called up 22-year-old defenders Sergio Reguilón and Pau Torres for the first time. Reguilón could start at left back with Jordi Alba and José Gaya injured.

Raúl Albiol, a 34-year-old veteran with 52 international appearances, has also returned after a one-year absence. He is the fourth player from Villarreal on the squad, along with Santi Cazorla.

Spain plays Norway in Oslo on Oct. 12, and three days later visits Sweden in Solna.

Spain leads Group F with 18 points after winning all six of its matches. Sweden is second with 11 points. Norway is in fourth place behind Romania with nine.

___

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau López (Roma)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla), Raúl Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernández (Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern Munich), Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)