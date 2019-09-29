Balotelli scores but Brescia loses 2-1 at Napoli

Mario Balotelli's first goal since rejoining the Italian league wasn't enough for Brescia to avoid a 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli led 2-0 at the break following goals from Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas before Balotelli took advantage of his imposing physique to head in from a corner midway through the second half.

Both sides also had goals disallowed by the VAR.

It was Balotelli's second Serie A match since joining Brescia on a free transfer from Marseille. He missed the opening four matches of the season due to a four-match ban at the end of last season's French league.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Before kickoff, Balotelli held his six-year-old daughter, Pia, in his arms as the players lined up for the league anthem. His daughter lives in Naples with her Neapolitan mother and was wearing a Napoli uniform.

Bouncing back from a highly disappointing midweek loss to Cagliari, fourth-place Napoli moved within one point of third-place Atalanta.

Brescia is 14th.