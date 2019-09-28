Charles’ homer leads Yucatan to 3-2 win over Monclova

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Art Charles hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 3-2 win over the Acereros del Norte on Saturday.

The home run by Charles, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Xavier Scruggs hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Monclova went up by two after Francisco Peguero hit an RBI double in the first inning and Noah Perio hit an RBI single in the second.

Yucatan right-hander Dustin Crenshaw (7-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Geno Encina (8-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.