4 coaches fired in Brazilian league in 24 hours

Four coaches in Brazil's top flight have been fired in a 24-hour span due to bad results in recent weeks.

Fluminense's Oswaldo de Oliveira was fired Friday after insulting his club's fans after a 1-1 draw with Santos at the Maracana stadium. During that Thursday night game, Fluminense fans chanted the name of coach Cuca, who had left Sao Paulo FC hours earlier, apparently wanting him to replace Oliveira.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, hired Fernando Diniz as Cuca's replacement despite the club's fans having called for Rogerio Ceni, who also lost his job at Cruzeiro on Thursday evening.

Ceni, who recently started a coaching career after spending two decades as Sao Paulo's goalkeeper, is reportedly returning to Fortaleza, which fired coach Ze Ricardo on Thursday.