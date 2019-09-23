Harber leads Monclova to 3-0 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Conor Harber allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Acereros del Norte over the Toros de Tijuana in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Harber (4-2) struck out seven and walked three to get the win.

All three runs for Monclova came in the fourth inning, when Francisco Peguero hit a solo home run and Bruce Maxwell scored on a wild pitch and Jose Amador scored on a single.

James Russell (10-7) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Toros were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Acereros' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.